Mahama To Reward Hardworking NDC Members After 2020 Victory

Former President John Mahama has assured delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the party will pay attention to hardworking and loyal party members when it recaptures power in 2020.

Addressing party delegates in the Ho West and Afajato South constituencies, of the Volta Region on Monday to kick-start his weeklong flagbearership campaign tour of the region, John Mahama said the next NDC administration will not leave out loyal party members.

“We must set up a system to reward hardworking party foot soldiers, and when I say this, that is the duty of our many party executives, DCEs and members of Parliament and so on and so forth. We will go into an election in 2020, the presidential candidate cannot be in every constituency at every time so it is the constituency chairman and the regional chairman and the others who will know who is doing what work so that tomorrow when the party wins power and you need to reward these cadres, it is the chairmen and the MPs and the others who will say these are the people who have worked hard and should be rewarded….and so please as we are working, let’s be noting those who are giving their all, killing themselves for the party so that when the party comes into government, the party will also kill itself small for those people”.

President Mahama also promised to ensure that every constituency of the party has a building of its own to call a party office.

“We also have to build our party into a modern political party, and so the practice where we have rented people’s houses as party offices should be a thing of the past and so every constituency, we will put our heads together with the constituency executives and the members of parliament to put up a structure in every constituency that we can call a party office”.

The former president is scheduled to be in the region from January 28th to second February to solicit votes from delegates in the constituencies to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

Source:Citinewsroom.com