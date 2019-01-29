Recent Killings And Kidnappings: Gov’t Is In Full Control – Mpraeso MP

Ghanaians may not have to live in fear after all, despite the killings and kidnappings that have recently hit the country. The latest to give some respite to the public in what may be best described as a state of insecurity, is the Chairman of the interior and Defense Committee of Parliament, Seth Acheampong.

His assurance comes at a time when there is growing pressure on security agencies to be up and doing as crimes continue to increase on a daily basis.

However, speaking on Monday's edition of The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Acheampong, who doubles as the Member of Parliament of Mpraeso, allayed the fears of the citizenry, saying that government was tirelessly putting everything to rest.

“I want to assure Ghanaians that the government is in full control of the state. This is not a state of anarchy but a state of order where we are governed by the rule of law. Certain happenings have been going on over a period with us as a people. It did not start today, it is gaining some momentum. We just need to devise new ways of clamping them down.”

IGP, Defence and National Security Ministers to be invited to Parliament over kidnappings

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) is later this week expected to honour an invitation to parliament to answer questions on the recent spate of kidnappings in the country.

David Asante Appeatu is being invited together with the Ministers of Defence and National Security respectively.

The invite has become necessary to enable them provide the public with first hand information of the current happenings.

Mr. Acheampong, who disclosed this said “we are going to get the IGP to testify before the committee. We are going to write to them and get them prepared. This week they are coming to us. The Interior Minister will come with who we need from his sector to give us some level of assurance that the country is safe. Then, we will also write to the National Security Minister.”

Kidnappings

The kidnapping incidents in the Western Region and others have triggered support for the traumatised families and a social media campaign by Ghanaians urging the police to be more aggressive in finding the missing girls.

Already, a team of investigators from the United Kingdom and the United States of America have arrived in the country to assist the Ghana police to search for the T akoradi kidnapped girls .

Their arrival follows a petition to the two countries to help Ghana locate the girls who have gone missing between August 2018 and January 2019.

The CID Boss, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah, together with the top officials of the Western Regional Police Command have visited the families of the three kidnapped girls in separate meetings in Takoradi.

She said the investigative team has been beefed up and assured the families of intensified efforts to rescue the girls.

Series of indiscriminate killings

In recent times, Ghana has been experiencing cases where individuals have been shot and killed by unknown assailants where nothing was taken from the deceased persons.

The most recent incident was the killing of an investigator with Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI who was shot dead by gunmen in Madina.

The investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was notably exposed by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in the aftermath of the #Number12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

Ahmed was hit three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck following which he died on the spot.

The Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Port, was also found stabbed and killed in her bedroom at her residence at community 25 in Tema.

Madam Asante is alleged to have been attacked in her bedroom soon after she returned from a Senior Staff party on Saturday night.

A source at GPHA noted that after the gory attack, the attacker or attackers locked her inside her bedroom and threw the keys unto the compound.

Last December, the senior pastor of the Central Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 4 wasduring church service.

The pastor, Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado, was reported to have been attacked while preparing to leave his inner office to the main church auditorium to preach as service was ongoing.

He died a few hours after being rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The alleged attacker, who was later identified as a nephew of the pastor, was arrested by passersby and some church members, and handed over to the police.

–

Source: Citinewsroom.com |Ghana