Police Urged To Use ICT Tools To Investigate Kidnappers

A former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, DCOP Bring Oduro, has admonished the Ghana police service to adopt Information Communication Technology to investigate and fish out persons who kidnapped some three girls in Takoradi in the Western Region.

According to him, because there was no a physical crime scene, the only way to nab the perpetrators of such crime is with the use of ICT.

“In this era of ICT it should not be difficult tracking them [the kidnappers] down,” he told Bernard Avle on The Point of View yesterday, Monday.

He said, while in office, with the help of ICT, they were able to track down and arrest a notorious armed robber.

“We have done that before when a notorious armed robber was being looked for and when we called him, we were able to indicate where he was hiding. So I believe that if the police were notified immediately they called demanding money, they would have helped early enough,” he added.

The Police are currently under pressure to arrest kidnappers who have detained some three girls at an unknown location

The girls have been identified as Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie.

So far, ,police in the Eastern Region have arrested 15 persons in connection with the Takoradi kidnapping case.

The suspects were arrested last Saturday dawn at Nuaso in Odumase.

According to the Odumasi Police Commander, ASP Harry Selormey, the raid was conducted in collaboration with police from Takoradi.

Earlier reports suggested that the kidnappers had demanded a sum of GHc10,000 from the family of one of the victims.

The main suspect in the kidnappings is one Samuel Udoetuk Wills, a Nigerian who is currently in the grip of the police after he tried extorting money from his victim’s relatives.

Samuel Udoetuk-Wills

The 28-year-old first made news when he escaped from police custody on December 30, 2018, after cutting the iron-rods in the windows of his cell.

He was later rearrested at Nkroful near Takoradi.

According to DCOP Oduro, aside from relying on technology, the police should also encourage more people to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.

So far, the police have assembled some experts from the US and UK to help locate the girls.

