A/R: World Vision Provides Water and Sanitation Facilities to Communities

The Sekyere East Cluster of the World Vision International - Ghana (WVI-G) has presented water and sanitation facilities to some communities in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region.

The facilities are to provide easy access to safe drinking water while improving hygiene and sanitation in vulnerable rural communities in the District.

The beneficiary communities are Adinkrakrom, Bretuofrom, Abrewapong, Hwidiem, Kowireso and Bebome, which were provided with eight-seater disability-friendly Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pits (KVIP) each, with urinals, water harvesting systemsm, and changing room for girls.

Bebome, Abrewapong and Ananekrom were also provided with mechanised boreholes.

Mrs Georgina Harriet Nyamekeh, the Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) Officer of the Sekyere East Cluster, at the ceremony at Agogo, said the objective was to enhance hygienic practices and improve access to safe drinking water in the communities.

Mr Joseph Kwogyenga, the Cluster Manager, said it was part of WVI-G's mandate, as an international Christian NGO, to improve the lives of all children, especially the most vulnerable within families and communities.

He said the NGO was also mandated to aid the communities to access improved and quality water as well as ensure a healthy environment through various interventions.

Reverend Prince Bennett Ameyaw Bediakoh, the General Secretary of the Local Council of Churches of Agogo, commended WVI-Ghana for the continuous and enormous support to the people, which had helped improve their wellbeing.

He called on community members to cooperate to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities to prolong their lifespan.

Mr Godsway Dzahini, the Integrated Development Facilitator of WVI-Ghana for the Asante Akim North District, said sustainability plans had been designed in consultation with the respective communities to ensure proper usage and prolonged lifespan of the facilities.

