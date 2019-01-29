Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Swollen Legs Are No Sign for Twins—Midwife

Mid-wife in charge of Adaklu-Kodzobi Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound, Madam Mavis Amedzorku has described as false the belief that pregnant women with swollen legs would give birth to twins or a boy.

'That belief is excessively rash and should be disregarded', she said.

Madam Amedzorku said this at the inauguration of an assimilation room for co-beneficiaries (pregnant women) of the Survival Programme of Yayra Child Development Centre by the Evangelical Presbyterian, Eden Congregation at Adaklu Kodzobi.

The Survival Programme is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the welfare of pregnant women and children under one year.

The project, funded by Compassion International Ghana, a child focused Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), is expected to benefit four other communities around Kodzobi with relatively high teenage pregnancy cases.

Madam Amedzorku said swollen feet during pregnancy was a serious medical condition, which if not treated early could have serious implication on mother and unborn babies and advised women with such conditions to seek early medical assistance.

She advised them to refrain from self-medication and take prescribed drugs religiously.

Mr Supreme Agbovi, an official of Compassion International Ghana, said the Survival Programme should not be seen as promoting teenage pregnancy saying 'the unborn child cannot be punished by the mistake of its mother'.

He said his organization is in partnership with the church to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the community.

Mr Agbovi appealed to the leaders of the church and opinion leaders not to shield perpetrators of child abuses in their communities.

He said the Compassion International Ghana would continue to collaborate with the church to empower the co-beneficiaries economically.

---GNA

