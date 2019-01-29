Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Social News

Zongo Youth Asked to Embrace Apprenticeship Training

By Modern Ghana
Zongo Youth Asked to Embrace Apprenticeship Training

Youth in zongo communities have been urged to accept apprenticeship training to develop vocational and technical skills to make them self-employed.

Alhaji Seidu Kucho, the Vice President of the Voices of Zongo International, a zongo development-oriented Non Governmental Organisation in Kumasi, said apprenticeship, which combined classroom and on-the-job training, provided opportunities for the youth to acquire skills required to perform specialised jobs.

That, he said, was crucial to making them independent to start their own businesses to cater for themselves and their families.

Alhaji Kucho was speaking at the 10th graduation ceremony of the Shamwil Fashion Centre in Kumasi, where five girls passed out and received certificates in dressmaking from the Ghana National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI).

He commended the Shamwill Fashions for training the youth and called on others to emulate the gesture.

He promised to support the graduates with sewing machines to use as a start-up.

---GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
W/R: Police Thrashes Ahenkofi Kidnapping Report
Wa Police Probes Alleged Suicide by UDS Student
Disabled Man Fined for Defrauding by False Pretence
Gender Gaps Hinder Linkage of Urban-Rural Settings
TOP STORIES

Cedi Depreciation: Dr. Addison Defends the ¢5.1 at $1 Rate

7 hours ago

Ahmed's Death: Kennedy Agyapong Places ¢100,000 Ransom for K...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line