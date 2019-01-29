Zongo Youth Asked to Embrace Apprenticeship Training

Youth in zongo communities have been urged to accept apprenticeship training to develop vocational and technical skills to make them self-employed.

Alhaji Seidu Kucho, the Vice President of the Voices of Zongo International, a zongo development-oriented Non Governmental Organisation in Kumasi, said apprenticeship, which combined classroom and on-the-job training, provided opportunities for the youth to acquire skills required to perform specialised jobs.

That, he said, was crucial to making them independent to start their own businesses to cater for themselves and their families.

Alhaji Kucho was speaking at the 10th graduation ceremony of the Shamwil Fashion Centre in Kumasi, where five girls passed out and received certificates in dressmaking from the Ghana National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI).

He commended the Shamwill Fashions for training the youth and called on others to emulate the gesture.

He promised to support the graduates with sewing machines to use as a start-up.

---GNA