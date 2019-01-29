Patronise Periodic Immunisation of Children

The Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Health (GCNH) in the Brong-Ahafo Region has advised nursing mothers to patronise the immunisation of their children periodically.

According to the organisation, immunisation could protect children against diseases and reduce or prevent child mortality.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Madam Evelyn Bema Darkwa, the Chairperson of the group and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

It stated that vaccination was significant because it reduces financial burden on parents and protect the children, who are the future generation of the nation.

'If we continue vaccinating now, and vaccinating completely, parents in the future may be able to trust that some diseases of today will no longer be around to harm their children in future', the statement said.

It also indicated that the organisation contributed significantly towards mobilising its members and parents to immunise their children in 30 remote and deprived communities in six Districts of the region during the 2018 Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

According to the Coalition, the exercise has led to a significant impact in the communities and Districts they worked in, the statement added.

It said the Coalition also supported those communities with some logistics, which did not only facilitate the success of the immunisation exercise but also enhanced quality child health care service delivery.

The logistics included toddler scales for weighing, office furniture for some of the community health centres and the construction of a child welfare clinic at Akyim, a community in the Dormaa Central Municipality, the statement concluded.

