Assakae Methodist Celebrates 100 Years of Activism

The Methodist Church of Ghana Assakae society of the Kwesimintsim circuit, has celebrated its centenary with a call on believers to exercise faith and extend a helping hand to the society.

The theme for the occasion was "Celebrating God's Compassion and Faithfulness: the impacts of methodism in Assakae and its environs".

Addressing the members, Very Reverend Comfort Ruth Quartey Papafio (Mrs.) who is also a Diocesan Synod Secretary, said the congregation should not take God for granted for the sake of his love for his children.

She said that children of God need to respond to God's compassion and faithfulness by showing gratitude to God as an individual or as a church for what God has done and would continue to do for the individual and for the church.

Very Rev. Papafio said it was the duty of members of the church to be obedient and do his work for the good things the Lord has done.

On the impact of Methodism, she said a Methodist is someone who has the love of God at heart and continue to spread scriptural holiness across the land adding, "the church should have some impact on the Assakae community and its environs".

The Very Rev Papafio urged the congregation to heed to the voice of God.

The church also used the occasion to raise funds for the expansion of the church building.

Rev Daniel Kwadwo Quansah, the resident minister said the major impact the church had had on the community was the Methodist school, which is training the children in the Assakae community and its environs.

He said the church was established in 1918 and has grown steadily till today, therefore it is with great joy that they celebrate and praise God for how far he has brought them.

He also appealed to the Diocesan Bishop of Sekondi and other well-wishers to assist the church to complete the expansion of the church building.

The church also used the occasion to reward some church members who had contributed immensely for the growth and success of the church.

---GNA