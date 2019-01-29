StanChart Donates 60 Computers to Accra Academy

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has donated 60 computers and its accessories to the Accra Academy Senior High School, as part of it's 'empower the next generation of leaders' campaign.

Head of Internal Audit-West Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Harry Dankyi said the Bank is committed to the communities they serve.

He said this recently at Accra Academy where the Bank embarked on a community service to donate learning materials as well as hold an employee volunteering session with students.

The event was held under the theme: 'Empowering the next generation to learn, earn and grow'.

"We are living in a continent with challenges and also there are opportunities that the digital revolution brings to the young generation," Mr Dankyi said.

He noted that young people should always endeavour to be at the forefront of global change and entreated the students to make good use of the computers and its accessories to excel in their ICT WASSCE examination.

Mrs Asiedua Addae, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Bank was adopting technology that could be used to empower the next generation.

She said with the computers, the Bank wants the students to be equipped to face the technological challenges head-on, adding that initially they started with financial literacy.

"Sometimes, we see the donations and other activities we do in the communities as our investment to the people we serve," she said.

Mr William Garr, the Headmaster of Accra Academy, commended the management of the Bank for the support to promote technological drive in the senior cycle institutions.

He said government alone could not finance the education of students in the country and it behoves on corporate institutions to come on board to support the various schools.

Mr Garr said before the donation of the computers, the school had to borrow computers for its students to enable them write last year's WASSSCE.

The Headmaster said the interest in learning ICT keeps growing as ICT adds value to the teaching and learning.

He said the computers would go a long way to enhance the practice aspect of the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

As part of activities for the day, a futuristic banking product challenge was held for the students.

The operational concept was that there is the need for a product; the product needs to solve a problem, it should be an original idea. Five teams contested for the challenge with the first team emerging as winners.

Each member of the winning team took home a tablet to help them research more and be innovative in their ICT drive.

---GNA