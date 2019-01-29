Carlsberry Empire Boss Conscientise Youth to Explore More Business Opportunities

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carlsberry Empire, independent distributors of Longrich products, Mr Solomon Okyere has called on the youth to take charge of their own destiny and explore more business opportunities.

He urged the youth to be determined and to keep their dreams alive and most importantly have faith in God.

He said there are lots of people who are determined to establish their own businesses but have inadequate funds to start; adding that Carlsberry Empire's vision was to support such individuals in creating wealth for themselves.

Mr Okyere said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ashaiman on the sidelines of a Business Summit dubbed: 'Ashaiman Business Opportunity Gathering 2019', organised by Carlsberry Empire.

He said Carlsberry offered its support through Longrich International's business module; a module that allows individuals to partner the company by purchasing their products to the sum of GHÈ¼570.00 minimum.

Mr Okyere said, however, after purchasing these products, one was entitled to free Longrich products worth GHÈ¼700.00 where the individual could use personally or sell; as well as a profit share ranging from 18 percent, 20 per cent and up to 75 percent weekly.

The CEO said individuals were also expected to bring in three people when they join, and with support offered by Carlsberry Empire those three would be trained and encouraged to also duplicate and get their own three.

Mr Okyere sharing his life experience with GNA, recounted that he was a street hawker, who used to hawk on the street of Ashaiman to finance his education, it got to a point where he had no option than to invest the little he had saved.

He thus invested into the business module, hence interested parties could reach the team on 0236062381.

Mr Okyere, who said the various packages available enabled partners to receive incentives, added that he was introduced into the project business module by someone and due to determination and hard work his life had been transformed.

He said after the first year of partnering with the company, he qualified for a fully paid trip to the United Arab Emirates, China and Zambia; and had since travelled to United States, South Africa and Kenya.

Mr Joseph Pamfo, a member of Carlsberry Empire, speaking to the GNA, also advised the youth to stay away from the love for 'quick money' since it was the root of all social vices in the country.

He said many people had been deceived into thinking that these social vices were the easiest ways of making money.

Mr Pamfo, also known in movie circles as Joe Shortingo, cautioned the youth against spending their money on unhealthy lifestyles.

He advised them to develop the culture of saving and investment towards the future.

