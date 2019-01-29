DAN Ghana Holds Workshop for Coconut Entrepreneurs

The Danida Alumni Network (DAN) Ghana has held a workshop for coconut sellers and coconut residue processing firms in Accra on new ways to maximize the use of coconut residue.

DAN Ghana is aimed at using the Network to actively contribute to capacity development in a broader sense with mutual benefits to both Denmark and Ghana.

Some entrepreneurs in Ghana have begun harnessing coconut waste as a resource to produce a variety of by-products including activated charcoal, soil for planting, mattresses and car seats.

The workshop held under the theme: "Coconut Waste as a Resource - Harnessing the Potential of Coconut Waste as a Resource for Sustainable Development", was attended by various stakeholders such as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Danish Embassy and academia.

Mr Soren Robenhagen, Head of Trade, Danish Embassy, said coconut waste could be a very important source for packaging materials as against styrofoam which could not be reused.

"At the Danish Embassy we see great potential in bringing Danish technology and Danida stakeholders together.'

'One thing, I will have to mention is that the sustainable way forward is to involve the private sector. And when you involve the private sector the government has to take a leading role in levelling the playing field for all companies."

He said: "We cannot have one company doing all waste management, we need to have several actors because they introduce competition, and that means better pricing better quality and more innovation, so the government has a very important role here to create a business environment that will involve the private sector and draw foreign investment."

Mr Robenhagen said 'the Danish Embassy besides helping Ghanaians to connect with Danish technology providers and also helps them in terms of sourcing funds for projects and also financing.

"We have the Independent Development Fund (IDF), which is the investment fund for developing countries which is basically owned by the Danish state," he said.

