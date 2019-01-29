Procurement Authority Boss Bags Honorary Award

An honorary award has been conferred on Mr A.B Adjei Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM), Ghana.

This award is in recognition of Mr Adjei's distinguished leadership and innovation in the area of Procurement and Supply Chain development in both the public and private sectors across the country and beyond.

Mr Adjei was honoured together with other eminent personalities at a colourful ceremony held in Accra.

Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railway Development, delivering the keynote address, said effective supply chain management is important towards the realisation of sustainable growth and development.

He recalled that the huge investment in the construction of the railways in the then Gold Coast, resulted in increased production and export of cocoa in the late 1800s, making the Gold Coast the leading producer of Cocoa in the world.

Mr Ghartey said President Nana Akufo-Addo's government is determined to invest and revamp the rail sector to promote the industrialization agenda.

Mr Kweku Awotwi, Chief Executive of Tullow Oil Ghana, who chaired the occasion, said a comprehensive integration of the supply chains of the major sectors of our economy holds the potential to revolutionize our economy and generate the needed employment opportunities for the teeming youth in the country.

Mr Richard Okrah, President of the CISCM, assured all stakeholders that the Institute would continue to work towards greater recognition of an end-to-end Supply Chain Management through sound Leadership, Research, Training, and Professional Service for sustainable growth of the practise and in Ghana and the sub-Region.

The ceremony also witnessed the induction into office of other eminent experts as well as newly qualified members of the Institute.

Others honoured include Mr Ghartey, Mr Awotwi, Professor Ama Andam of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Professor Esther Sakyi-Dawson of the University of Ghana, Dr Theresa Oppong Beeko, Executive Chairman-Manet Properties, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive of VRA, and Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong-Executive Chairman-Jospong Group of Companies.

