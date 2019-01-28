Cedi Depreciation: Dr. Addison Defends the ¢5.1 at $1 Rate

Dr. Ernest Addison

Even though the Ghana cedi depreciated by 10percent as at the end of 2018, the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) says development from emerging markets including South Africa and Zambia suggests that the cedi did relatively well.

This following fears after the local currency lost its grounds to the American dollar at ¢5.1 from ¢4.80 to ¢4.90 range, beginning this year.

According to Dr. Ernest Addison, the latest fall ‘leaves some room to smile’ comparing the cedi performance to other currencies such as the South Africa, Zambia, Russia, Argentina and Turkey’s currencies.

“The important thing is that even though the cedi depreciated by 8.4percent, if you compare it with development from other emerging and frontier markets in 2018, the cedi did relatively well. Take Argentina where they recorded over 50percent currency depreciation, Turkey recorded over 28percent, Russia 17percent, even getting closer to Africa, Zambia recorded 16.2percent, South Africa 13.7percent. So that’s the context within which one can conclude that the performance of the cedi in 2018 compared to other markets was relatively well,” he stated.

The Governor who said this at a press briefing in Accra, added that, the Cedi depreciated more moderately against the pound and euro by 3.3 percent and 3.9 percent respectively, compared with 12.9 percent and 16.2 percent depreciation in 2017.

Offsetting Foreign Reserves to Cushion Falling Cedi

Financial analysts have also argued for an increase in the supply of dollars to meet the rising demand but Dr. Addison said while this may sound good, the central bank do not intend to lose all its reserves all in an attempt to stabilise the local currency as stipulated by its balancing act.

“Obviously, central bank has made a judgment of how much depreciation relative to reserves accumulation do we want to achieve. These are the balancing act that suggests that a little bit of reserves reduction in order to stabilise the currency but you also don’t want to lose all your reserves in the process of trying to stabilise your currency. It is important not to avoid all the gains that we have achieved over the last two years. We spent two years bringing inflation down from over 15percent to 11percent, now 9.4percent. if we allow the exchange rate to move too fast, it will negate the progress that we have made in terms of price stabilisation. That’s why you have to lose reserves to moderately ease the appreciation of the currency but at the same time you want to have reserves that are adequate to tackle the shortfalls, he stressed.

The BoG has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points from 17 to 16percent.

According to BoG, this is necessary because, “the Monetary Policy Committee noted that immediate risks to the disinflation path are well contained, and the current conditions provide scope to translate some of the gains in the macro stability to the economy. Under the circumstances, the Committee decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent.”