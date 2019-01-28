Ahmed's Death: Kennedy Agyapong Places ¢100,000 Ransom for Killers

The accused Assin-Central MP has offered a ¢100,000 reward to anyone who will volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein- Suale.

Kennedy Agyapong who has been accused of masterminding the killing of Ahmed, says he is making the offer because his reputation is at stake.

Speaking on Net2 TV, the legislator said, “It’s a human being that has died, no matter the mistake he has made, he has the right to live”.

“What I want to do is, anyone who can give information to assist in the arrest of the suspects will receive ¢100,000 from me because it’s my reputation on the line,” he added.

Mr Agyapong has, however, denied being behind the death of Ahmed despite inciting the public to attack the journalist in the wake of the #12 investigation that exposed corruption in Ghana football.

He said in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM that he has no reason to kill the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI firm.

“The guy has not offended me in any way. When I was premiering ‘Who watches the watchman’, somebody told me I knew the guy because I had once given him money for his school fees, so, I told my staff not to allow him into my building again because he is a bad boy and that If he comes around, they should beat him up because he will come and secretly set cameras in the building,” he said.

---Graphic.com