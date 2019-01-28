Don’t Appoint MPs As Regional Ministers For 6 New Regions - Group To Nana Addo

Action Patriots for Justice (APJ), pressure in in the ruling NPP is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo Addo not to appoint Members of Parliament as Ministers for the six newly created regions.

GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT APPOINT MPs AS MINISTERS FOR THE NEW REGIONS------ APJ

The idea to create regions is to bring development closer to the people and Action Patriots For Justice(APJ) is by this release, commending his Excellency the president, for being truthful to his words and successfully creating 6 new regions within 2 years of his administration.

Leaders come and go but great leaders are the ones with the capacity to turn vision into reality and APJ believes that, this remarkable achievement by the Nana led government will leave behind a sound bite that will be remembered.

We have 6 new regions added to the existing 10 and so what is next? someone will ask.

Government will put effective institutions and Systems in place for a smooth take off, of the various regions after their respective regional capitals have been made known and then assign people to man the various regions as regional ministers.

It is our humble appeal to his Excellency the president to consider non members of parliament for the appointment of regional ministers and deputies for the newly created regions for proper management and effective supervision.

People are expecting a lot from this government for the simple reason that, it has the men to deliver and so this is not time for experiment. There is much to be done for the people who are hungry for development.

APJ is urging government not to over burden parliament, but rather fall on other competent and results oriented individuals whose record in terms of performance is impeccable and unquestionable within the enclaves of these new regions.

People who are occupied with other duties may have divided attention when appointed as ministers and deputies for these new regions and that can hinder development and other administrative duties. And more importantly, time is running out politically on the side of government to rely on our MPs whose performance and commitment will be a course to worry because they cannot neglect their parliamentary duties and man these new regions which demands full time and attention.

Making these new regions a success will be a plus to the NPP politically, and the benefits thereafter, will keep the NDC much more longer in opposition.

President Nana Addo is a listening father and we trust in his good sense of judgement, to act in a manner that will bring peace and development to his people.

We are moving forward and Ghana will work again.

Long Live Ghana!!!

Long Live the President!!!

Long Live APJ

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

#0244160707

CHAIRMAN

Oheneba Appiagyei

#050 690 1999

CONVENER

Kwain Isaac

#024 366 4629