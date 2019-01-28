Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Golokwati in the Ho West Constituency to a tumultuous welcome this morning, at the start of a six-day campaign tour of the Volta Region.

Chiefs, queen mothers, community elders, constituency and branch executives supporters and sympathisers of the NDC gathered very early to welcome Mr. Mahama to the region.

Across all the constituencies so far visited, including Afadzato South, Hohoe and Buem, the people of the region demonstrated their love and support for Mr. Mahama.

Addressing the delegates, former President Mahama called for hard work from all executives and supporters to ensure victory in 2020.

He promised to work with the party and executives to ensure that hardworking members are rewarded and fully for their commitment and contribution to the growth of the party.

Mr. Mahama also cautioned executives of the party against denying supporters opportunities in favour of their family relations and friends, noting that the hard work of all during the party's days in opposition must be rewarded after the 2020 victory.