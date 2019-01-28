Gov't Denies Asking Sir John, Other CEOs To Vacate Posts

The Government of Ghana has urged the general public and institutional stakeholders to disregard a list of CEOs circulating as having been sacked on account of age.

Information Minister, KojoOppong Nkrumah, says engagements between Government and CEOs of State-owned enterprises are routine.

“While it remains the prerogative of the President to engage or disengage the services of CEOs of State Owned Enterprises, he exercises such powers after the necessary requisite engagements,” he said Monday, January 28.

Mr. Nkrumah who was addressing the Minister’s Press briefing in Accra said: “should the President at any time opt to disengage with the services of any CEO, that will be done as always in accordance with established due process.”

He advised the general public to disregard media reportage that the CEOs have been ordered to vacate posts on account of their age.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com