Irresponsible Parenting Cause Of Recent Kidnappings—CEO Of GYG

In the wake of recent Kidnappings of school girls in some parts of the country, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Youth Guide (GYG), MR. Chantiwuni S. A. Fataw is placing the blame squarely on the neck of parents for shirking their responsibilities.

Disclosing this to ghfactsonline.com, Mr. Chantiwuni S.A Fataw noted that, parenting is a shared responsibility but in the Ghanaian society it is usual to see parents shirking their responsibilities.

Mr. Chantiwuni observed that, as a development worker in the promotion of children education for over a decade now revealed irresponsible Parenting leads children astray to involve in questionable conducts in society and also impedes the development of children.

According to him, criminals ability to kidnap innocent school girls in recent times are due to irresponsible Parenting.

The founder of GYG has wondered why some parents are finding it difficult to send their wards to school on daily basis but rather engage the services of unknown taxi drivers to send their children to school, which is exposing them to danger and resulting to the kidnapping of students in recent times.

It can be recalled that on 17th August 2018 three girls in the western region were said to have been kidnapped by unknown individuals, but this came to the public domain in January 2019 after they were a public outcry over the issue.

A key suspect by name Samuel Wilis from Nigeria in connection to the kidnapping of the ladies is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday 26th January 2019 arrested some fifteen (15) suspects in connection with the kidnapping in Takoradi.

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Hon. Cynthia Morrison who visited parents of the victims on Sunday 27th January 2019 revealed the kidnapped ladies are still alive and efforts were far advanced to rescue them.