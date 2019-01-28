AfriDocs Migrant Stories Feature On TV3: Changing The Narrative On Migration

AfriDocs, Africa’s only free streaming platform for documentary films, recently launched an emotive and engaging series of films that tackle the complex issues of immigration and migration told from African perspectives. These powerful documentaries have already aired across Africa, leading to debate, conversation, and an opening up of the traditional narrative around migration.

These films use the power of documentary filmmaking to show real-life stories told from the perspective of African migrants during their harrowing attempts to make it to Europe in hopes of a better life. Take a journey through the film that shows the realities, the honest feelings and the facts about attempting to make it across land and sea at all cost.

With the aim of both debunking many of the rumours that exist about immigration and migrants, as well as to humanize the people so often objectified through the West’s portrayal, the final four of the films will also screen on Ghana’s TV3 over the next few weeks, and for those who may miss the television broadcast, they are also available to stream FREE on the AfriDocs streaming platform, www.afridocs.net.

AfriDocs is committed to the broadcasting and streaming of African focused documentaries that reflect African voices and with this specialized focus on migration, the series hopes to inspire conversation, debate, and the production of more African produced content.

With the support of the German Foreign Office, AfriDocs presents these films as part of outreach to migrants, and those considering migration in order to enable them to make more informed and empowered decisions.

AfriDocs also invites viewers to share migration their experiences and insights via social media conversations. Make sure to follow and be part of the conversations using #MigrantStories on https://www.facebook.com/AfriDocs/ and on twitter @afri_docs.

The following films will be screened on TV3 Ghana as per the schedule listed below.

Days of Hope, 55 mins, Dittte HaarlÃ¸v Johnsen, 2014

Three immigrant stories interlace to offer a portrait of the brave souls who leave Africa for Europe but who always stay connected with home. We rarely see immigrants on the move as humans. Do they have lives separate from the process of immigration? But in fact in a globalised, connected world immigrant are as we are. As the narrative unfolds we learn that each of the three characters has motivations very similar to those that drive us.

Monday 28th January 22:30 - TV3

Revenir (To Return), 78 mins, David Fedele and Kumut Imesh, 2018

REVENIR is a collaboration between the filmmaker and Kumut Imesh, a political refugee from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, currently living in France. Part road-trip, part memoir, part journalistic investigation, this film follows Kumut as he returns to the African continent and attempts to retrace the same journey that he himself took more than ten years ago when forced to flee civil war in his country …. But this time with a camera in his hand.

Monday 4th February 22:30 TV3

Those Who Jump | Moritz Sebert | Morocco, Spain | 2016 | 80 min

In northern Morocco lies the Spanish enclave of Melilla: Europe on African land. On the mountain above, live more than a thousand hopeful African migrants, watching the fence separating Morocco and Spain. Abou from Mali is one of them – the protagonist in front of the camera, as well as the person behind it. At the fence, they have to overcome the razor-wire, automatic pepper spray and brutal authorities. After every failed attempt, they return to Mount GurugÃº, scouring for food in the nearby villages, trying to uphold some sort of order in the camp, and building up their confidence again.

Monday 11th February 22:30 TV3

Aji Bi, Under the Clock Tower | Raja Saddiki | Morocco | 2016 | 66 min

The film follows the small community of Senegalese women who are living and working in Casablanca, in limbo between "regularisation" in Morocco or attempting to "cross" to Europe. With humour and sensitivity, the film documents their daily life, as well as their struggles - trying to organize themselves and survive in a Moroccan society that is at the same time generous and hostile.

Monday 18th February 22:30 TV3