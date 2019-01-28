Sad News For Football People! A. A. Lawal Reported Dead

The football fraternity has been hit by reports of the sudden demise of the former Eastern Region FA Boss, Alhaji A.A Lawal, after falling ill for some time.

Alhaji Lawal was part of those football officials who were implicated in the recent investigative work 'Number 12' by Ace Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Alhaji A.A Lawal was pronounced dead on Monday at the Nsawam General Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The affable football administrator has been sick for weeks now and his death will be a major blow to Ghana Football having served as President of the Eastern Regional Football almost eight years.

“Yes, it’s true. He was pronounced dead after we got to the hospital. We took him earlier to a nearby clinic and was referred to the Nsawam Government Hospital,” a close member of the family told Footballmadeinghana.com.

“He fell sick on Thursday but the sickness subsided after some medication. But this morning it got serious and by the time we got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead,” he narrated.