Akufo-Addo Ensuring Peace In Dagbon Will Hasten Railway Projects—Asante Akyem North MP

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North and Deputy Minister of Railways Development, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi has congratulated the people of Dagbon and the new overlord of the area for their historic achievement in ensuring that peace and stability return to the Dagbon and its environs for good.

Speaking in an interview with a section of the media after the coronation of Ya-na Abubakari Mahama I,I the new Yagbonwura, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi said it was finally time for the people of Dagbon to enjoy everlasting peace and expressed his optimism about the future for the area.

According to the revered lawmaker, the area will now experience a lot of development, something which has eluded them due to the protracted conflict in the area for some years now.

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi also revealed that the new found peace in the area will hasten the Central Spine Railway Line which is expected to connect Accra to Burkina Faso through the Volta and Oti regions as well as Yendi. “The peace in Dagbon is good not just for the people of the north, but for Ghanaians and everyone concerned with the development of Ghana. The stability that has finally returned to the area will go a long way to hasten the central railway line which is expected to pass through this part of the country. This is good news for the railway sector and I am very optimistic about the future,” Hon. Appiah Kubi alluded.

The Central Railway Line is one of the government’s most ambitious projects spearheaded by Hon. Joe Ghartey and his deputy, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi.

In July 2018, the government of Ghana signed an MoU with the China Civil Engineers Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the construction of the railway line.

The peace in Dagbon will serve as welcoming news for the contractors and the government as the railway line will pass through the area and will make it easier and possible in exploiting the iron ore at Sheini, a community closer to Yendi.

Hon. Appiah Kubi also eulogized the President of the land, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for working assiduously in ensuring that peace finally returns to Dagbon after decades of misunderstandings and conflicts and urged all leaders to emulate the President for his leadership skills.