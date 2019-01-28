MP Kofi Buah Initiates Vacation Classes For Double Track Students

The Member of Parliament for the Ellembele Constituency in the Western Region of Ghana, Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah, is set to open the much-awaited vacation classes for Senior High School students who are from the Ellembele District and in their first and second year (form 1&2).

Although this is not the first of its kind, this year's classes are special in the sense that it is targeted at double track students who will be staying home for a three month period.

Addressing the students, the MP said " This intervention has been necessitated by the obvious gaps in the implementation of the Free SHS but we will not focus on those failures, we must intervene to ensure that our children do not pay a price for it later. To the students, the MP charged them to focus on the opportunity provided and learn. “ You and only you can determine a better future for yourself and it starts now”. “If you fail the WASSCE the blame will not be on your parents nor the government but on you. Don’t ever forget”

The students expressed excitement and satisfaction for the timely intervention by the MP to help them stay in a learning mood during this long vacation.

A total of 46 professional teachers have been engaged to teach in all core and elective subjects at three strategically selected centers. Among the elective courses are, Business, General Science, General Arts, Visual Arts, Home Economics and General Agriculture.

Expressing their readiness to support the classes, the teachers through their representative assured the MP of their commitment by putting in much effort in order to bring out the best in the students who are important development assets of the Ellembele district.