Mahama Calls For Unity Among Flagbearers To Capture Power In 2020

Former President John Dramani Mahama is calling for a united front among party members, especially flag bearers ahead of their presidential candidate primaries which will see them elect a flag bearer for the 2020 elections.

According to the former President who is now a flag bearer aspirants for the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it will be vital for all aspirants to support the victor of the primaries and back the person to lead the party to victory in the next general elections.

The party will go to the polls on February 23, 2019 to elect a flag bearer and the former president faces competition from former UPSA vice chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, Second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah and his former Trade minister Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah for the flag bearer position.

Speaking to delegates in Ho West as part of his week-long tour of the Volta Region, Mr. John Dramani Mahama stressed that Unity will be key if they are to win back the seat of government from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“One of the major things we need to do and the first thing is for all of us to come together as one. I believe that the party has a very good opportunity in 2020 to win the election and take out the NPP from government. But we can only do that if we are united as one. I believe that anytime the NDC is united as one, there is no way any party can win a victory over us”, Mr. Mahama said.

He continued “And so I want to pledge to you that we are going to do this Presidential primary on 23rd February. After we finish the Presidential Primary we will put it behind us and all of us including my fellow aspirants who are standing, we will come together as one, whoever wins the primary, all of us will support that person to go and win victory in 2020”.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama further promised to support any person who will emerge as leader of the NDC despite emphasizing that he is confident he will come out victorious at the end of the primaries.

“And I wish to pledge to you that if I win, or should I say when I win, because I am confident that I will win, I am confident that with your support I will win. And I want to pledge to you that when I will all the other aspirant who are standing for the flagbearership primary I will bring them together”, Mahama said whiles addressing delegates in Ho.