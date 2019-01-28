Akufo-Addo Wins The Heart Of Rawlings, Otumfuo Over Peace In Dagbon

The intervention and commitment on the part of the President Nana Akufo-Addo, to ensure peace and tranquility are restored back within the Dagbon paramountcy have won the heart of former President Jerry John Rawlings and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Jerry John Rawlings has showered praises on President Akufo-Addo for restoring peace to Dagbon which used to be a conflict-prone state.

He also commended the Committee of Eminent Chiefs chaired by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the role it played in bringing lasting peace to Dagbon after more than 15 years of leadership crisis.

Mr. Rawlings stated: “Let me also commend President Akufo-Addo for his dedication to the work of the Eminent Chiefs and all who in diverse ways worked towards today's climactic event.”

“I pray the government and the security agencies will continue to work in tandem with the new overlord, and the people of Dagbon to ensure and maintain lasting peace and security,” he stressed.

“I also commend the Committee of Eminent Chiefs comprising the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I and Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, for their painstaking efforts in bringing about this welcome development,” he added.

The Asantehene himself had thanked President Akufo-Addo for the peace in Dagbon.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a statement read on his behalf by the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, said even though other presidents contributed to the peace process in the past, it was Mr. Akufo-Addo, who fast-tracked everything and thus he (Akufo-Addo) deserves praise.”

Focus On Peace, Development

Meanwhile, the former president, in a message on the occasion of the investiture of the new Yaa-Naa, Abukari Mahama II, on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Northern Region, equally tasked citizens of Dagbon to devote themselves to peace and development.

He also urged them to be very mindful of the complexity of their history, moving forward.

The former president observed that it was time to build Dagbon since many years have been wasted on fighting.

According to him, “The people of Dagbon have gone through a difficult and painful period since 2002, and it is a sign of great maturity, tact, and patience that the processes of the burial ceremonies of the Yaa Naas and the investiture of the new overlord have progressed in relative peace.”

According to him, “The peace in Dagbon would be sustained if the traditional leaders and people in the area are committed to the fact that they are brothers and accept to dwell together in an atmosphere of peace and justice.”

---Daily Guide