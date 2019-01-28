What Is Your Opinion On Retirement Age Of 65 For Public Sector CEOs?

Should we have a similar age limit for Ministers? What will be the overall effect of such a Policy on leadership in the Public Sector?

Already, we want to 'pension' University Professors above 65. Can we get a replacement for such Uni Profs, some of whom are the only Ph.D. holders in their Depts?

But why should a teacher retire at 60 and not others?

My boss, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, one of the competent, dedicated and hardworking young CEOs raised such a wonderful debate indicated above

My personal view...

This is where mentorship comes in. Such officers 5 years to retirement should have young ones they can confidently say they have mentored them enough to take up their positions.

Unlike the developed countries like Japan, Netherlands, etc where the retirement age is 70 and above because they have aged population, low birth rate, and high life expectancy. Ghana's population is dominated by the youth (majority is unemployed despite all the academic qualifications), our birth rate is high and we have a low life expectancy because we have no direct or indirect policy to shape our population.

Job vacancies are limited as compared to the unemployed population. This has resulted in high competition for jobs by both the aged and the youth. Interestingly, some employees even reduce their actual ages to football ages in order not to retire early.

The country has no good plan and proper policies for the nation to benefit from the retirees (with expertise) and we don't have a good package for retirees, hence they will always wish to remain in active service.

In conclusion,

The retirement age for a youth-dominated population like Ghana should remain at 60 for all until there is :

1. Implementation of direct and indirect policies to shape the population for the country to move towards aged population

2. Low birth rate and high life expectancy

3. Industrialization has created more secured job opportunities as compared to the population

All officers including appointees, like ministers, etc should retire at 60. However, retired officers or appointees above 60 can be engaged in a 2 to a 5-year contract of "consultancy" and they should be paid well, and not necessarily occupying a position. MPs should not become ministers.

Furthermore, employees should retire on their current basic monthly salary (without market premium) as their retiree monthly allowances.

This means the government should broaden the tax base for the informal sector to pay taxes to generate more revenue to cater for such payment. Even parents who give birth to more than 3 should pay extra taxes and their 4th and beyond children should not enjoy social interventions like free NHIS, Free SHS, etc (these are the proposed indirect policy to shape population).

There should also be extra taxes on cigarettes and alcohols, and also the tax on air pollution and noise pollution by companies and even religious bodies to fund "retirees free healthcare policy". So that retirees can access free healthcare without paying a dime to the hospital. Such a package should include all medical services and products.

With optimism, this is doable.

#Douglas Adu-Fokuo