Rising Spate Of New HIV Infections Worrying---Apostle Agbelanyoh

The Leader of the Seventh Day Church of Theocracy, Apostle H. E. Agbalenyoh has decried the growing spate of new HIV-AIDS infections that have bedeviled hospitals, institutions, and the general Ghanaian society and has called for new and immediate steps to stem the tide otherwise, Ghana will have no future.

Referring to recent discoveries of over 2000 infections at the University of Ghana and the 3,200 new HIV positive babies in hospitals countrywide for 2017 alone, the Man-of-God questioned drooping levels of morality and opined that it is possible that that may not be the complete picture of the fact. “With even the abominable homosexuality gradually making inroads into the Church, why won’t such a hell befall society”, he questioned?

Stating that the figures might not be a true representation of the fact on the ground, Apostle Agbalenyoh explained that data keeping in the country was poor and coupled with a lack of HIV testing facilities, voluntary and involuntary testing could not be said to have caught on this far to ascertain the true state of results on the totality of the citizenry.

He cautioned that it was imperative on the Church to take centre stage in the education of youth and the newly-married both in courtship and the times leading to marriage. He singled out legislation which he said debarred or was not explicit on asking would-be couples to subject themselves to testing before they tied the nuptial knot.

Apostle Agbalenyoh next criticized the escalating levels of killings and thought perhaps the moral fibre of society had broken down and that it was incumbent on all that the morals of high standing which permeated all sections of the community be revived to make each man know that, he is his brother’s keeper.

The Apostle intimated that while the killings were alien to the country, it had the propensity to scare well-meaning foreigners and business moguls away from the country at a time it was in bad need of genuine investment for the betterment of the larger populace.

He, however, praised the security personnel for doing their best under excruciating difficulties but cautioned them to endeavor to develop the heart to fight the rising tide of violence and criminality to ensure peace and stability in society.

Apostle Agbalenyoh commended the government on the ONE DISTRICT ONE FACTORY concept and thought when implemented on a good keel it had the potential of developing the nooks and cranny of the country while stemming the tide of needless migration towards the south in search of non-existent jobs.

The Man-of-God also reminded the government that it had a responsibility of reviving all viable government factories nationwide such as the cannery at Pwalugu, Nsawam and elsewhere as well as the BonsaTyre Factory, Kade Match Factory, and all other dead ones.

He reminded government to take a cue from good agricultural policies of old such as the State Farms and Operation Feed Yourself concepts under President Kwame Nkrumah and Gen Kutu Acheampong respectively and dare to improve the driving ethos and treble productivity in the process. He added that once every district has been blessed by the Almighty God with special peculiarities, it should not be that difficult to get such ventures off the ground once finance has been taken care of.

Apostle Agbalenyoh next praised the government for the Free Education programme and urged her to work harder at improving it to make room for more numbers of children, who had been out of school on account of lack of sponsorship or money.