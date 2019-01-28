I'll Endorse John Mahama Again - Ampofo Ankrah

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he will endorse the candidature of former president John Mahama any day if given the chance.

Speaking on Celebrity Sports Talk hosted by Nana Prempeh (British Man) on Power 97.9 FM, the former Radio XYZ presenter denied claims that he endorsed Mr Mahama because of gifts.

Yaw endorsed the candidature of JM ahead of the 2016 elections and campaigned for his re-election although that was met with controversies.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (R) with some NDC members in 2016

“He (John Mahama) did not say Yaw come and support me, but you see…I personally knew MP John Mahama when he was Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi. That was during my days at Joy FM. He was very affable and easy going. He is a very pleasant person and for me, that nature of him got me to endorse him,” the football adminsitrator said.

H.E John Mahama

“It was a personal decision that I took to support him….I felt that I know him and he’s a cool guy so when he wants to be at the highest office and I can endorse him, why not?...That doesn’t mean I’m a politician,”

When asked if he will still support the former president who is seeking to be re-elected by the NDC, Mr.Ampofo Ankrah stated: “As for John Mahama, Yes! As a person that I know all this while, I have no problem with him. If I have the chance again, I will endorse him. The John Mahama that I know, I think I can vouch for him.”

“People said you didn’t get a position, but that’s not what I signed for,” the President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA) added and advised the youth to feel free and openely support whoever they believe in devoid of violence.