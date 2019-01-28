UK, US Investigators In Ghana To Assist Ghana Police Search For Kidnapped Girls

A team of investigators from the United States of America and the United Kingdom have arrived in the country to assist the Ghana police to search for the Takoradi kidnapped girls.

Their arrival follows a petition to the two countries to help Ghana locate the girls who have gone missing between August 2018 and January 2019.

The girls have been identified as Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie.

This follows a weekend where police in the Eastern Region arrested 15 persons in connection with the kidnappings.

The suspects were arrested last Saturday dawn at Nuaso in Odumase. According to the Odumasi Police Commander, ASP Harry Selormey, the raid was conducted in collaboration with police from Takoradi.

ASP Harry Selormey said a team of personnel from Takoradi, where the young ladies had gone missing, initiated the operation with credible intelligence.

The kidnapping incidents in the Western Region have triggered widespread support for the traumatised families and a social media campaign by Ghanaians urging the police to be more aggressive in finding the missing girls.

Assurance from CID

Director General of the CID, DCOP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, together with the top hierarchy of the Western Regional Police Command on Saturday visited the families of the three kidnapped girls in separate meetings in Takoradi.

The CID boss said the investigative team on the case had been beefed up and assured the families of intensified efforts to rescue the girls.

She also told families of the kidnapped girls when that the President had instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prioritize investigations into the case.

Samuel Udoetuk-Wills

The main suspect in the kidnappings is one Samuel Udoetuk Wills, a Nigerian.

The 28-year-old first made news when he escaped from police custody on December 30, 2018 after cutting the iron-rods in the windows of his cell.

He was later rearrested at Nkroful near Takoradi.

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana