FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
43 minutes ago

Gov't Reiterated Commitment To Free, Quality Education

By Modern Ghana
The Deputy Minister of Education, Kwabena Osei Adutwum, has reiterated government’s determination to go to every length to ensure that all Ghanaian children have access to quality education.

No child should be denied the opportunity of going to school because of the financial situation of their parents or guardians, he said.

The Minister said free Senior High School (SHS) policy has come to stay, assuring that the challenges associated with the implementation are being tackled.

Dr Adutwum was speaking at a ceremony held to mark the start of construction works on a six-classroom block for the Beposo Junior High School (JHS) in the Bosomtwe District.

The project is a fulfilment of a promise the Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, made to the people – to build a new school block to replace the old and weak structure the pupils and their teachers are using.

He said education was critical to the progress of any nation and that was why it had been made a priority on the development agenda of the government.

This was the way to make the lives of the youth meaningful to themselves and the society .

He pledged to build an administration block for the Beposo SHS as his contribution to efforts at improving the school’s infrastructure.

Mrs Augustina Konadu Yiadom, District Director of Education, praised the teachers and pupils of the school for strong performance in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

She encouraged them to continue to work hard to sustain the performance.

Nana Appiah Nuamah Asare, Krontihene of town, applauded the government for the free SHS policy and said it had brought to parents.

He appealed for the rehabilitation of the Peminase -Ankaase road, which he said was in bad shape.

Source: GNA

Education
