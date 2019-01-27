Sleep, But Do Not Snore Over Your Dreams

If we are to fuel our dreams with passion and not tears or rattling noise of snorting, it will eventually drive it successfully to its intended overt destination.

So many a people have realized their potentials and are eagerly following suit. But at the sound of the whistle, they fell. They seemed confused and oft-ridiculed! But being positive and forward inclined, they have firmly resuscitated and stood tall above the deadliest storm of yesterday. Are they not those smiling herein and then without a contorted face today? They have not regretted any of the steps they took as a result of not folding their hands betwixt their thighs and being hopeful only. Just like a farmer who, when it rains, his focus goes to the bedroom rather than the farmland!

For such people, it has worked for them. It was just because they paddled their own canoe passionately while waiting for no man. They did not move together with the crowd or its direction. Ideally, nothing forced them to understood that their dream was entirely different from that of the crowd. In so doing, they neither slept over it nor slumbered reluctantly. Because they came to fish while the rest came for other than fishing!

If the above narrative is evoking poignancy, then it should be known that it takes time for man to have that good dream he is envisaging. When you finally see yours, do not allow fear and laziness to whittle it down! It does so when you are erratic. Be mindful! Perhaps, that could be the only time you would get inspiration directly from our Lord!

When you have a vision, nurture it with a pragmatic mission. That is the secret of most successful men we know. While we are aware of this, we have decided to cast a blind eye, due to our 'laziness ambition'. Do not be petrified about failure. It rather makes the toil meaningful! Get yourself in the mood, and when you dream, drive it with Passion and a kind heart. What are you waiting for? Stop the “Nyame bɛ yɛ thing” [God will do attitude], and follow your faith with hard works. Put whatsoever that had occurred to you into fruition and mould it into perfection. You would see the essence of being passionate.

Pray for a God-given zeal to propel your destiny. For it is the only prayer which can change bad destiny to a good one, as said by the Messengers of God.

© Abdur Rahman Odoi Anum Pobee

[[email protected]]