The Forestry Commission Can Earn More Money For Ghana Than The Combined Export Revenues From Cocoa And Gold

The Forestry Commission of Ghana (FC) now has the opportunity to be led by a new CEO. Hallelujah! One hopes that President Akufo-Addo will appoint a truly world-class female CEO, to lead the FC into a new era.

She must be someone who is well-connected globally, and understands the positive impact on our national economy, which an FC underpinned by an ethos of constantly leveraging the massive pool of low-carbon green funds available today - instead of relying on income from timber utilisation contracts and granting mining permits - could have on our ability to meet most of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and become a prosperous nation whose people enjoy a good quality of life, in all the three strata of Ghanaian society.

The FC actually has the potential to earn more money for our country, annually, than combined revenues from the export of cocoa beans and gold. Above all, the FC could pay all its employees as well as nations such as Norway and Sweden pay those who manage their forests. The time has come for a new CEO for the FC - who understands clearly that the FC has the potential to earn Ghana more money than combined revenues from the export of cocoa and gold do: and has the nous and gumption to put the FC on the path to those stellar profits. Haaba.