Ghanaians Pay Last Respect to Late Agyarko

A cross section of Ghanaians from all walks of life on Saturday converged at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church Odumase-Krobo, where the mortal remains of the late MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko was laid in state, to pay their last respects.

Government delegation led by the President of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, the veep Alhaji Dr Mahmudu Bawumia and his wife, speaker of parliament Reverend Mike Ocuaye and a host of Ministers of State and party functionaries were among the large crowd that thronged Krobo-Odumase to bid farewell to their contemporary.

Clad in black and red attire, the entire church auditorium was filled with mourners and sympathizers from his beloved party, the NPP, Members of Parliament, the pharmaceutical society of Ghana, Old boys of Prempeh College (Amanfoo) and his large family from Odumase and Jamasi in the Ashanti region.

Tributes were read by the family, wife, children, government, NPP and many others noted the gentle nature of the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko and described him as irreplaceable.

Although, all his three wives wrote tributes, that of his first wife Madam Josephine Baiden whom he married in 1986, was read and she described her late husband as God fearing and eloquent man who loved his family so much that they had the best of times and undoubtedly were the best family.

She however noted that just like all families, her marriage to the late MP was not without challenges and indicated that they had not lived together in the past few years due to some challenges adding 'when I reflect on the 33-odd years I have known you, it's easy to set aside the bad memories and the painful times'.

In a sermon, Reverend Dr. Abamfo Atiemo of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, based his sermon on Psalm 90:12 and urge all politicians to be conscious of God and death and apply wisdom in all their dealings to do right to all manner of people with the power and authority they have.

He said power and fame were not everything and that 'when death, the only institution where democracy is at its best confronts, your political power and fame cannot save you, regardless of class and background, we shall all die' he echoed.

Referring to some prophesies of death of prominent people in Ghana, Reverend Atiemo said whether one's death was prophesied or not, the fact remained that one day death shall surely reckon on us and added that just like King Ezekiel in the scriptures was spared from death by God,' he only had 15 additional years to live and afterwards died'.

He therefore called on Ghanaians especially those in power and authority to be conscious of death and not rely on prophets who claim they have the antidote to pray to avert prophesies of death because life and death were in the hands of God.

In a solemn manner the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) of which the late MP was a staunch member performed a simple but soul-touching roll-call to erase his name with registration PA 822, from their register whiles old boys of Prempeh College led by their President, Mr Kwabena Nyarko also sang their school anthem to bid him farewell.

The mortal remains of the late MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary select committee on Science, Environment and Technology and one time the Chief Executive of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) was interred at the Odumase Presbyterian cemetery.

---GNA