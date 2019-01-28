Security Agencies Must Wake Up in Recent Kidnappings – Law lecturer

A law lecturer at GIMPA has called on the country's security agencies to up their game following reports of kidnappings in Ghana’s oil enclave, Western Region.

Kwasi Baffoe Intsiful said this should be a wakeup call for the country to find ways of curbing such incidents which was experienced some years back within Nigeria’s oil state, Niger Delta.

In his submission on Citi TV/Citi FM‘s news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, on the recent kidnappings recorded mostly in Takoradi, the law lecturer said the area might be a target for kidnappers because of the commercial oil and gas production in the area.

He also mentioned that, if the situation is not nipped in the bud as soon as possible, it might get out of control as the oil and gas industry starts to expand in Takoradi.

“Tarkoradi is our oil and gas enclave and if you know a bit of the Niger-Delta situation and the hostage-taking and kidnapping in that place, this may be a wakeup call for us to start preparing for what is likely to come once the industry expands. We are going to be confronted with many of these things. We don't even know whether our local people are going to take a cue from what is happening and also start kidnapping people for ransom,” he said.

The Police are still making progress towards locating the whereabouts of the three kidnapped girls in the Western Region

Five girls in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

Citi News reported the disappearance of the girls believed to have been kidnapped by one Nigerian, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.

Three teenagers, Ruth Love Quayson, Pricilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie have gone missing for more than a month now, with the police doing very little to trace the girls.

The disappearance of the first victim was reported in August 2018, and the two others took place in December.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills was arrested but broke jail and escaped, and was later rearrested at Nkroful near Takoradi.

CID boss visits families of kidnapped girls, assures of their rescue

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Dankwa , together with the top hierarchy of the Western Regional Police Command visited the families of the three kidnapped girls in separate meetings in Takoradi on Saturday.

She embarked on the visits to assure them of intensified efforts to rescue the girls.

–citinewsroom