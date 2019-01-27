Oil and Gas Career Seminar for Job Seekers: Know What the Industry Require

Amet Consult, an entrepreneurship and career coaching organization that seeks to bridge the gap between academia and corporate environments has tailored an eye-opening seminar to help young graduates and individuals find jobs in the oil and gas sector.

The one day seminar is scheduled to take place at Erata Hotel, East Legon on 16th February 2019.

Interesting topics include general overview of the offshore/onshore industry, accredited training centres in Ghana and Nigeria, Jobs/projects on specific websites, certifications and standards in the industry, specific and highly demanded skills in the industry, list of third party companies to start career with and coaching on the application process for job placements.

Certificates will be awarded to participants after the successful completion of the seminar.

Emmanuel Ametsi, the Managing Partner of Amet Consult said the objective of the seminar is to expose job seekers to specific skills that are highly required in the oil and gas sector.

He added that the seminar will help participants find job placements in very reputable companies.

According to Emmanuel Ametsi who doubles as Business Development Manager-Centre For Non-Destructive Testing (CNDT), the oil and gas industry in Ghana has evolved with new discoveries and lots of jobs and projects being advertised online.

He however noted that the challenge most people find is the lack of specific industry skills and knowledge about job locations.

“It has been observed that foreign/expatriates are dominating the sector than Ghanaians due to lack of highly qualified skilled labour in the country. This is because the local folks are not really exposed to the industry, hence, their limited knowledge and understanding of what the industry require. As a result, most people go in for some oil and gas courses that are not relevant to the industry,” he intimated.

According to him, the seminar aims to bridge the local content gap in the oil and gas industry by providing the platform to help graduates find jobs.

“We hope after this seminar the participants will be well informed and take steps in acquiring the right skills for the industry, thereby positioning themselves well for job opportunities in the oil and gas sector,” Emmanuel Ametsi emphasized.

Limited slots are available for interested persons to register. For further enquiries call or WhatsApp via 0242107400/0245706058. For Sponsorship, kindly call 0245706058 or email via [email protected]