Police Arrests Young Lady for Child Stealing

A young lady, aged 19, Patience Anane has been arrested by the Kwame Danso Police for allegedly stealing a 10-month old baby from Kumasi.

The Suspect has been remanded into the custody of the Police at Kwame Danso, capital town of Sene West District in the Brong-Ahafo Region whilst the child is also being kept by the Police for further investigation.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Suame District Police Crime Officer confirmed by telephone that the case was reported to his outfit, saying because of that it would be transferred to Kumasi for thorough investigation and prosecution.

He said on Thursday, January 17, at about 2000 hours, one Yaw Asante Danquah, Assemblyman for Bantama, a community close to Kwmae Danso went to Kwame Danso Police Station together with suspect and the baby.

Chief Inspector Oppong said two young boys David Baah and Michael Baah had earlier seen the picture of suspect on Joy Television that she was wanted by the Police for stealing a child.

He said the boys went to suspects house, arrested and handed her over to the Assemblyman, adding that suspect upon interrogation by the Police confessed that she stole the child at Kejetia in Kumasi.

