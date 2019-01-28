B/A: Ritual Money Turn into Two Big Snakes in Kotokrom

A couple at Kotokrom, a community in the Sunyani Municipality on Wednesday fled for their lives when a bag they had brought from a spiritualist for ritual money contained two big live snakes.

The snakes which the couple said were unknowingly in a suitcase in their bedroom for about five days had been killed and burnt by a Pastor they fled to for prayers to save their lives at Kotokrom.

Reverend Isaac Hinneh, the local head Pastor of Living Grace Ministries confirmed to the press in an interview in Sunyani but the names of the couple was not disclosed for security reason.

He said the couple approached him that they went to a spiritualist at Wenchi in the Brong-Ahafo Region for financial assistant and were giving a suitcase supposed to be containing money.

Rev. Hinneh said the spiritualist asked the couple to wake up at midnight to perform some rituals with 'some hair' in a paper offered to them before they would open the bag for the money but the hair vanished, so they became afraid.

According to the Pastor, the couple with the suitcase came to his house the following morning and narrated the matter to him.

Rev. Hinneh said he told them to bring the bag to a watch night prayer session and invited two of his colleague Pastors from Chiraa in the Sunyani West District and Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality, also in the Region for prayer support.

He said after praying over the bag they opened it but found two big live snakes in it, adding that the couple immediately fled, leaving the bag and the Pastors to their fate.

Rev. Hinneh said the incident attracted people living around the area to scene, surrounding the church building in their numbers, adding that they therefore killed and burnt the animals.

He advised the general public to depend on the almighty God always for their sources of power and money because spiritualists could only deceive people but did not have anything good to offer humankind.

---GNA