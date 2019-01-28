PURC Recorded More Complaints in 2018

The Western and Central Zonal office of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission, (PURC) recorded a total of 893 complaints against 577 complaints received in 2018.

There was also a credit sales adjustment to the tune of GHÈ¼ 86,230.10 credited to the account of 52 customers.

Out of the 893 complaints received within last year, 815 were resolved representing a total of 91.2 percent.

Mr. Jonathan Akwetey, the PURC Regional Manager during a media briefing in Takoradi said, billing was top on the list of complaints received accounting for 708 of the cases reported whiles the least complaints received were in the area of payment.

The PURC receive complaints in the form of over billing, metering systems, quality of service, damage equipment, burst pipes, low flow and faulty meters among others.

Mr. Akwetey said, in terms of Regional distribution, central region recorded the highest with 452 out of the complaints whilst 324 were lodged in the western region

Projecting into 2019, the Regional Manager stated that the office would intensify its sensitization drive, visit more rural communities to educate them on their mandate to enable the commission deepen its relationship with the General Public.

