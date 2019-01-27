Ho 'kidnapped' Girl Returned Home

A 17-year old girl who was allegedly 'kidnapped' in Ho on January 21, around Stanbic Bank where she went to pay her school fees has been rescued and reunited with her family.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander told the GNA that the girl, name withheld, was found by her uncle the next day in Aflao near ECOBANK, where the uncle worked.

The Commander said the Police was informed on January 21, 2019 that the girl, a student of Sonrise Christian High School in Ho failed to return home after she was sent to pay her school fees at the Bank around 0900 hours.

He said the Police started working with the girl's family and was informed that someone was chatting on Whatsapp with the girl's phone and showed pictures of the girl tied to a plastic chair ready for rituals.

DSP Danso said the Municipal Command alerted all police stations and check points and continued investigations tracking the Whatsapp messages.

He said on January 22, at about 1600 hours, the Police in Ho had information that the girl was arrested at Aflao ECOBANK together with a schoolmate, 17-year old boy, who she also chatted with on Whatsapp.

The Police said the girl told them she boarded a taxi with three men, including the driver at Ho SSNIT Flat to Ho Stanbic Bank and only woke up in an uncompleted building tied to a plastic chair.

She told the Police the men said their boss sent them to pick her for rituals because she was a virgin and was engaged by one of the men, who took details of her relative and started chatting her on Whatsapp.

The Police said she said two of the men left leaving one guy who offered to help, but said he was afraid, and continued that she fell unconscious again and woke up in the backseat of a pickup truck driven by the guy.

The girl said she later recognised her surrounding and realised she was in Tsito around the Awudome Senior High School but said the guy told her they were heading towards Aflao.

The police said the girl reportedly asked a schoolmate via Whatsapp to meet her at Aflao, where she was finally rescued by her uncle in front of ECOBANK in the company of the schoolmate after the driver had left.

The police said the uncle took her to the Aflao Police Station and later to the Ho Police Station, with investigations ongoing.

DSP Danso said, 'it is an alleged kidnaping but no suspect. We are still investigating with support from the Regional and National Police Commands. The kidnappers did not use their phones and this is making tracking difficult.'

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, Director General of Police Public Affairs in an interaction with the media in Ho said a Police Liaison Officer had been assigned to work with the family and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Police.

He asked the public to be vigilant and urged parents to advise girls to be wary of facebook friends because criminal activities were being facilitated through social media.

---GNA