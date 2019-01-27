Sacred  Action Church marks 70th anniversary in Jomoro 

The Half-Assini District of the Sacred Action Church has celebrated its 70th anniversary at a grand ceremony amidst a clean-up exercise in some of the principal streets of Half-Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The celebration forms part of measures to render deeds of thanksgiving to God for how far he has brought the Church and also showcase the remarkable feats chalked so far to impact positively on society.

It also sought to acknowledge the pioneering role played by the Founder of the Church, the Late Right Reverend Moses Armah.

Preaching on the theme, "Christ Is Our Heritage", the District Pastor, Rev. George Doctor acknowledged God's faithfulness towards the growth of the church in the past 7 decades and asked all believers in the church to be steadfast in the Lord.

He said "the 70 years is a renewal of our lives and since Christ is our property,we must live lives worthy of emulation".

The Rev. Doctor admonished the believers to exhibit Christ-like attitudes and cautioned them to move away from immoral acts such as fornication, adultery, greed, and corrupt practices that could lead them astray.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr. Ernest Kwofie who chaired the function, admitted that 70 years was no mean achievement and cautioned the congregation to move away from their immoral practices which could jeopardize and shorten their lives.

He reminded the believers that 70 years was a golden age with its concomitant blessings and asked them to position themselves well to tap such blessings.

Mr. Kwofie donated 50 bags of cement and an envelope of GHc200 in aid of the church's edifice at Half-Assini.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Mr. Paul Essien who was a special invited guest, donated an amount of one thousand Ghana cedis to the church towards the completion of the Half-Assini Central temple.

Mr. and Mrs.Turkson who were also guest of honours,recently donated a brand new generator to the Church at Half-Assini again donated an undisclosed amount to the church worth 50 ultra-modern roofing sheets to the church.

The Rev. Andrews Kangah, Minister in charge of the Half-Assini Action Church central,expressed profound gratitude to the MP, MCE, Mr. and Mrs.Tebson for wholeheartedly and willingly donating to the church and asked for the blessings of God to be their portion.

In an address on behalf of President of the Church, Rev. James Ackah Cobbinah, he prayed for continuous obedience, unity, peace, harmony, commitment and dedication from the entire congregation.

He advised the youth who were potential future leaders, to be wary of worldly things which could easily lure them into temptation.