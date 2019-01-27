Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Sacred  Action Church marks 70th anniversary in Jomoro 

By Daniel Kaku
Sacred  Action Church marks 70th anniversary in Jomoro 

The Half-Assini District of the Sacred Action Church has celebrated its 70th anniversary at a grand ceremony amidst a clean-up exercise in some of the principal streets of Half-Assini in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The celebration forms part of measures to render deeds of thanksgiving to God for how far he has brought the Church and also showcase the remarkable feats chalked so far to impact positively on society.

It also sought to acknowledge the pioneering role played by the Founder of the Church, the Late Right Reverend Moses Armah.

Preaching on the theme, "Christ Is Our Heritage", the District Pastor, Rev. George Doctor acknowledged God's faithfulness towards the growth of the church in the past 7 decades and asked all believers in the church to be steadfast in the Lord.

He said "the 70 years is a renewal of our lives and since Christ is our property,we must live lives worthy of emulation".

The Rev. Doctor admonished the believers to exhibit Christ-like attitudes and cautioned them to move away from immoral acts such as fornication, adultery, greed, and corrupt practices that could lead them astray.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr. Ernest Kwofie who chaired the function, admitted that 70 years was no mean achievement and cautioned the congregation to move away from their immoral practices which could jeopardize and shorten their lives.

He reminded the believers that 70 years was a golden age with its concomitant blessings and asked them to position themselves well to tap such blessings.

Mr. Kwofie donated 50 bags of cement and an envelope of GHc200 in aid of the church's edifice at Half-Assini.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Mr. Paul Essien who was a special invited guest, donated an amount of one thousand Ghana cedis to the church towards the completion of the Half-Assini Central temple.

Mr. and Mrs.Turkson who were also guest of honours,recently donated a brand new generator to the Church at Half-Assini again donated an undisclosed amount to the church worth 50 ultra-modern roofing sheets to the church.

The Rev. Andrews Kangah, Minister in charge of the Half-Assini Action Church central,expressed profound gratitude to the MP, MCE, Mr. and Mrs.Tebson for wholeheartedly and willingly donating to the church and asked for the blessings of God to be their portion.

In an address on behalf of President of the Church, Rev. James Ackah Cobbinah, he prayed for continuous obedience, unity, peace, harmony, commitment and dedication from the entire congregation.

He advised the youth who were potential future leaders, to be wary of worldly things which could easily lure them into temptation.

Source: Daniel Kaku

127201935842 k5frj7u2h1 img20190125wa0026

127201935843 osjum8x432 img20190125wa0054

127201935845 0g730m4yxt img20190125wa0053

127201935847 j5fqi7t2gb img20190125wa0047

127201935850 qvlxpcb543 img20190125wa0043

127201935852 k5frj7u2h0 img20190125wa0055

127201935853 uypcsferrm img20190125wa0042

127201935856 1i841p5cbv img20190125wa0038

127201935858 8dt2wjivvq img20190125wa0033

127201935859 j5fqi7t2g0 img20190125wa0031

127201935902 1i840p4bbv img20190125wa0041

127201935904 k5frj7u2h0 img20190125wa0034

127201935905 ptkwo0a442 img20190125wa0028

127201935907 wbreuhgtto img20190125wa0050

127201935910 uaqctgfsrn img20190125wa0035

127201935912 0g830n4yyt img20190125wa0049

127201935914 0f72ylkxxs img20190125wa0051

127201935918 k5grj7u2h1 img20190125wa0052

127201935920 l5gsj7u3i1 img20190125wa0044

127201935921 1j041p5cbw img20190125wa0046

127201935923 0e72ylkxwr img20190125wa0056

127201935926 n6ium8x432 img20190125wa0057

127201935927 h40o2s6eey img20190125wa0040

Daniel Kaku
Daniel Kaku Western Region Correspondent
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Oil and Gas Career Seminar for Job Seekers: Know What the Industry Require
Menzegold Saga: Establish a Commission of Enquiry to ascertain total investments - COYEES to Prez
USA, UK Joins Search for Missing Takoradi Girls
The History of the Dagbon State [Article]
TOP STORIES

Police Arrests Young Lady for Child Stealing

37 minutes ago

Ho 'kidnapped' Girl Returned Home

41 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line