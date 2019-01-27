There's nothing hidden that wont come to light; hipocrites the evil men do lives after them.

Becca posted a picture on Instagram on the 21 march 2018, with the caption "the evil men do lives after them......." . She didn't realise she prophecied her future, Nana Appiah Mensah's and that of Zylophon media.

A hipocrite cannot keep up pretence for a lifetime, a wolf must shed its sheeps clothing. it's only comfortable in its skin.

Nana Appiah Mensah came as 'Ghana's Jesus' ( Bull dog's words) yet everything he did was for the good of his own pockets at the expense of unsuspecting victims who because greed (some were jst being greedy), insecuirty, uncertainty, hope or bravery invested in Menzgold and his other projects.

Becca, enjoyed his lootings with him. Now she wants to save her brand of being the African woman with self respect, dignity and self love. Meanwhile it's clear Becca will be light skin to have the cash, she claims it's camera lightening and taking better care of her skin. However, how can camera lightening be the reason for a light colour consistently. Dark skinned women like Emilia Brobbey take care of their skin and are still not looking lighter, even though they have camera's always on them. When you have money Becca is a friend, if you lose it she will dissapear. Yet her attempt to distance herself from Zylophon has been thrown back in her face. Now Becca is seen for what she is, an opportunist.

Even the self righteous, moral compass of the music industry, Joycelyn Dumas has not spoken on the Menzgold saga. Even though she was one of the menzgold ambassadors. But she could tweet and go on several appearances after not being paid by 3 music awards. About how immoral it was for actors not to be paid. Yet she cannot speak on how immoral it was for her to have been an advertiser for Menzgold. When fans see her as a woman of class and integrity.

Stoneboy wants to distance himself from Zylophon, saying he wanted to quit and he was having problems with Zylophon etc. But he still recieved their money and generously took from Zylophon. So no he is not a saint in this matter.

Joyce Blessing did not continue repenting and sold her gospel roots for the cash, even advertising Menzgold in her Christian songs. When things were going well she sang Zylophon's praise and now she is saying they owe her money( they do but that's beside the point). She's also tried to run away from Zylophon, but to know avail. Zylophon media is petty and keeps tagging all acts in its instagram posts, with their pictures as being part of their brand.

Benidicta Gafah and Bibi Bright are always stiring up trouble so their evil was already living after them. Kudos to Bibi Bright who has always been questionable, but at least with Zylophon she got money and was giving luxuries, even though she has no real acting career.

Jackie Appiah loves the cash. This Louis Vitton, Gucci girl is also silent on the Menzgold issue. Just like her friend Becca, she chopped the money and continuously chops money. Yet, these days her name is in the news and not for good reason.

All Zylophon staff , Menzgold staff and Nana Appiah Mensah and his family. Have bared the brunt of lying to people about his schemes. Though some may pledge innocence, it's important to do thorough research before representing a brand, how can one accurately vouch for something that could mislead their fans. Those who denied anything wrong with zylophon and Menzgold are now put to shame. Those they described as haters have been vindicated. Let it be a lesson to us all, the mask will fall off and the shame will be for all to see. There is nothing hidden that wont be brought to the light. Your own words will condemn you.

After all, Becca's prophecy came true, how ironic ?