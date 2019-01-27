Petepom Community Gets New Ultra-Modern KG Block

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency who duobles as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has commissioned a two-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities at Petepom.

The project was funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) at a total cost of GHÈ¼295,000.00.

It was competed in six months and contains a kitchen, dining hall, staff common room, store room, headmaster's office, desks, mechanised borehole with storage tank and a decent washroom.

Speaking at the function, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi said the President has decided to provide quality education right from kindergarten to the tertiary level.

She explained that "the children will use the class rooms immediately because we have provided all the needed facilities and this is the President's vision".

Touching on the double track system for Senior High Schools (SHS), which was introduced by the government under the free SHS programme, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi explained that about 50 percent of qualified Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates would have been home if government had not taken these steps.

The MP stressed that if government concentrates on putting up adequate facilities before enrolling these students lots of students will not benefit from this laudable programme.

She, however, pointed out that the double system was an interim measure and that government has initiated strategic plans to ensure that between 3 to 5 years it will end.

Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh, Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly, said communities such as Yareyeya, Juabeng and Bompieso will have similar projects this year.

He expressed appreciation to the Divisional chief of Petepom Traditional Area, Nana Kweku Appiah III and his elders for releasing land for the project.

Mrs. Vida Mary Kwofie, Municipal Education Director for Prestea Huni-Valley thanked the MP and MCE for the gesture.

---GNA