DOVVSU Records 15.21% Cases Increase in 2018

The Brong-Ahafo Regional office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in 2018 recorded a 15.21 percent rise in cases.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina Aboagye, Regional Coordinator of the Unit told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani in an interview that the Unit dealt with 1,019 cases last year as against 864 in 2017.

Non-maintenance, she said had the highest reported cases of 410, spousal assault, 194, threat of death, 68, stealing, 43, defilement, 20 and non-acceptance of pregnancy, 35.

Other cases the Office handled included causing damage, 32, threat of harm, 25, offensive conduct, 24, deprivation of property, 23, unlawful removal of child, 18, defrauding by false pretence, seven, abortion, seven and rape, six.

DSP Aboagye mentioned that the Office also treated cases such as unlawful rejection, causing harm, indecent assault, bigamy, obscenity, sexual harassment, missing person, abandonment of infant, compulsion of marriage, early childhood marriage.

She said while 700 of the cases were settled and closed, 86 were sent to Court and out of that 15 were acquitted and discharged, 35 were convicted whilst 37 are still awaiting trials,

DSP Aboagye added that 65 of the total recorded cases were referred to the Department of Social Welfare, the Courts and Legal Aid Board whereas 160 were still under investigations.

She said 123 victims were males and 904 females, adding that there were 714 male perpetrators as against 71 female perpetrators.

She advised the general public to report all criminal and abuse cases to the DOVVSU to guarantee that victims' rights are not violated.

DSP Aboagye stated that the opening of new offices in the Municipalities and Districts in the region contributed to the increased number of cases in the year under review.

---GNA