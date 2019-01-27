NABCO Sunyani Boss Admonished Beneficiaries to be Punctual

The Sunyani Municipal Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has urged Nation Builders to be regular and punctual to work to enable them attain the needed skills and experience.

This he said would help them to justify their competency for employment in the future.

Mr. Seth Cudjoe said Nation Builders Corp was to build and equip the personnel with skills and the working experiences required when seeking for job, saying they would therefore be acquainted with those qualities only when they show commitment to duty.

He said NABCO was introduced by government to solve the issue of graduate unemployment and social problems in the country, hence the need for them to work assiduously to improve on productivity to justify their relevance.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Mr. Cudjoe said the programme was an opportunity for beneficiaries and noted that they should not underestimate its importance, regardless of the few challenges that pertained to the payment of the December 2018 allowances.

He gave the assurance that the stipends, although had delayed would be paid adding that Management was on course to clear all outstanding allowances as soon as possible.

The meeting preceded a working tour embarked upon by Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency to assess the relevance and effectiveness of beneficiaries of the programme in public institutions and organisations in the Sunyani Municipality.

