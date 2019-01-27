Bagbin Congratulates Dagbon and Asantehene

The Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has congratulated the people of Dagbon for returning to a path of peace after 17 years of conflict and strife.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the longstanding Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, said the resolution of the bloody monarchical dispute that cost Dagbon so much in human lives, was a mark of maturity.

'There is a common saying that the true worth of a man is not measured in what he is able to do when all is well, but in how he is able to stand up again after a fall. Dagbon fell 17 years ago, and Dagbon has stood up again, this is the stuff of heroes,' Mr Bagbin said.

He also heaped praises on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll and the Committee of Eminent Chiefs which worked tirelessly in the 17- year period to broker peace.

'Nananom, you are our elders and you have rightly carried out your duty as the responsible brokers of peace in times of conflict. It was difficult, but after 17 years we are finally here, thank you,' Mr Bagbin said.

His praise comes in the wake of the successful coronation of Naa Abukari Mahama as the 44th Ya-Na of Dagbon. The colourful ceremony which took place at the old Gbewaa Palace was a crown of success to the efforts of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, which was set up in 2002 to negotiate peace after violence that killed so many including; the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani

'Those gloomy days were unfortunate, which is more the reason congratulations are in order,' Mr Bagbin said.

The Legislator prayed that the new Ya-Na, Abukari Mahama, would safeguard and cultivate the peace that had been achieved.

According to him, all claimants to royal authority from both the Abudu and Andani sides deserve commendations, 'because I know it took so many compromises on both sides in order to achieve a peace to the end of the unfortunate conflict. I congratulate you all for your maturity,' Mr Bagbin said.

He however said, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll deserved special mention and praise for his fortitude and tenacity as the Chairman of the Committee of Eminent chiefs. 'In 17 years of negotiations and intermittent outbreak of conflict, many would have given up in frustration, but Otumfuo never gave up. This is why He and indeed all the members of the Committee deserve special praise for the new era in Dagbon,' Mr Bagbin said.

