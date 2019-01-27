Religious Organizations Urged to Speak Against killings in the Country

Very Reverend (Rev.) Father Samael Eding Parddy, the new Dean of the Koforidua St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral has called on religious bodies in Ghana to speak out against the recent killings in the country.

He appealed to the government to put in place measures to get the security bodies in the country to rise up to the occasion and stop the killings.

Very Rev. Parddy was preaching the sermon after his installation as the fifth Dean of the Cathedral at Koforidua.

The installation service was celebrated by Rt. Rev. Felix Odei Annancy, Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church.

Very Rev. Father Parddy explained that the killings would not only threaten Ghanaians but also scare investors and affect the economy of the country.

He advised churches to stop competing among themselves and rather complement each other and preach the word of God.

Very Rev. Parddy, a post graduate holder from the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast and was ordained in 1999 and held various positions in the diocese including the presenter at the Saint Peter's Cathedral, parish priest of Nuaso Anglican Church, the Archdeacon of Akosombo and served on many committees and boards of the church.

---GNA