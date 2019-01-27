CID Boss Visits Families of Kidnapped Girls

Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Dankwa, together with the top hierarchy of the Western Regional Police Command have visited the families of the three kidnapped girls in separate meetings in Takoradi.

She embarked on the visits on Saturday 26th January 2019 to assure them of intensified efforts by the police to rescue the girls.

The CID boss said the investigative team has been beefed up, while arrangements are underway to secure expert investigators from the United States to speed up the investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku, who confirmed this to Citi News said ''the police has been busy doing all it can to rescue the girls and also to prevent other Kidnapping incidents, but will soon make public what it has been doing”.

When Citi News contacted Nana Adjoa Quayson, a sister of one of the Kidnapped girls, she said “the Police CID and the Regional Police Commander visited us here in Diabene today and promised to rescue our sister and the other girls soon. She told us that they have even sent some officers outside the country to help locate where the girls have been taken to and also they will be bringing experts from abroad to help”.

When asked if the visit is assuring enough for the family, Nana Adjoa said, “ we are okay with the promise to bring back our sister. After all they are the people holding the suspect and they are the only people who can locate her so we are taking it like that with the hope that we will see our sister soon”.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Police Command is yet to confirm a fifth alleged Kidnapping case at Kwesimintsim after the fourth confirmed Kidnapped case was reported to the Tarkwa Police involving 19-year-old Augustina Ndaago, of the Tarkwa Secondary School who never got home after she had taken an exeat on 23rd January.

Citi News can confirm that the Western Police Command has increased their surveillance across the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis amidst increased speculation of foiled kidnapping attempts.

The last few weeks has seen reports of kidnapping in the country mostly involving young girls.

The three reported kidnapping incidents in the Western Region have triggered a social media campaign by Ghanaians urging the police to be more aggressive in finding the missing girls.

Another report was made in the Volta Region this week involving a 17-year-old girl.

An aunt of the 17-year old student Sonrise Christian High School, Ms. Beatrice Dzorvakpor, reported to the Ho Police command the case of her missing niece on Monday, January 21, and presented evidence of a Whatsapp conversation between her and someone else using her niece's phone who did not demand a ransom.

The victim was later found after the kidnapper dropped her off at Aflao from where she could locate a friend.

–citinewsroom