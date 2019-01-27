Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
8 hours ago

By Modern Ghana
E/R: 200 Farmers to be Supplied Vitamin 'A' Enriched Maize Seeds

About 200 farmers in the Fanteakwa South and Atiwa Districts of the Eastern Region are expected to be supplied maize vitamin 'A' enriched maize seeds, during this year's planting season.

These would be supplied to them by the Crops Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Dr. Manfred B. Ewool, a maize seed breeder of the Institute, announced this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview and mentioned the varieties as 'Honampa', 'Ahuodzin', 'Ahuofe' and 'Dzifoo'.

These had been previously planted on demonstration farms in the two districts and had already been introduced to farmers in the Ashanti, Central and Brong-Ahafo Regions.

What is refreshing is that a large number of farmers are increasingly shifting from the cultivation of white maize to newly introduced improved varieties.

He encouraged interested farmers to register with District Offices of the Ministry of Agriculture for their supplies.

---GNA

