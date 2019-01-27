Ashaiman Traders Optimistic of Marginal Commodity Prices Drop

Traders at Ashaiman markets are optimistic of the fall in the prices of staple foods in February 2019.

A Ghana News Agency weekly market survey revealed that commodity prices were unchanged at Ashaiman market.

Madam Akua Marfo told the GNA that yam is currently expensive because it is out of season adding that, 'the time will come when the prices will fall'.

She however added that, the price of a yam was between GHÈ¼5.00 and GHÈ¼10.00 depending on its size instead of the previous price of GHÈ¼4.00; an Olonka of Gari which used to be sold at GHÈ¼7.00 has dropped to GHÈ¼5.00.

Hajia Zalifa Mohammed, a cereal and grain trader told GNA that, 'I fear the prices might increase any moment due to the change in the economic front which has affected the conveying of goods from the hinterlands'.

A bag of onions which used to be sold at GHÈ¼250.00 is now GHÈ¼300.00 and GHÈ¼350.00 depending on their sizes whilst a paint rubber size of big onions is sold at GHÈ¼20.00 and the smaller onions sold at GHÈ¼10.00.

A sack of millet is sold between GHÈ¼300.00 to GHÈ¼350.00 whereas an Olonka is GHÈ¼7.00; a sack of beans goes for GHÈ¼350.00 and GHÈ¼10.00 per Olonka; Maize is sold at GHÈ¼270.00 per sack and GHÈ¼5.00 per Olonka; and local rice is sold at GHÈ¼150.00 per sack whereas perfume rice is sold between GHÈ¼250.00 and GHÈ¼300.00 per sack.

Miss Daina Ayeta, a trader at the Ashaiman market said, some customers complain about the increase in prices in maize and cassava dough.

A sack of cassava dough has increased to GHÈ¼65.00 instead of the previous price of GHÈ¼60.00 whereas an ''Olonka'' is sold at GHÈ¼5.00.

She said groundnut paste which was sold at GHÈ¼60.00 per bucket is now sold at GHÈ¼70.00.

Madam Mary Ampofo, a plantain trader however stated that, plantain is in abundance and less expensive due to the harmattan season and noted that there have been no complaints from customers about the price of plantain.

She added that, one can buy bunch of plantain at GHÈ¼50.00, and ten fingers for GHÈ¼5.00.

Other markets visited includes; the Tudu, Tema Station, Dansoman, Odorkor, Achimota, Madina, Nungua, Tuesday Market, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Agbogbloshie, Kantamanto, Makola, and CMB

---GNA