Ashaiman Traders Optimistic of Marginal Commodity Prices Drop

Traders at Ashaiman markets are optimistic of the fall in the prices of staple foods in February 2019.

A Ghana News Agency weekly market survey revealed that commodity prices were unchanged at Ashaiman market.

Madam Akua Marfo told the GNA that yam is currently expensive because it is out of season adding that, 'the time will come when the prices will fall'.

She however added that, the price of a yam was between GHȼ5.00 and GHȼ10.00 depending on its size instead of the previous price of GHȼ4.00; an Olonka of Gari which used to be sold at GHȼ7.00 has dropped to GHȼ5.00.

Hajia Zalifa Mohammed, a cereal and grain trader told GNA that, 'I fear the prices might increase any moment due to the change in the economic front which has affected the conveying of goods from the hinterlands'.

A bag of onions which used to be sold at GHȼ250.00 is now GHȼ300.00 and GHȼ350.00 depending on their sizes whilst a paint rubber size of big onions is sold at GHȼ20.00 and the smaller onions sold at GHȼ10.00.

A sack of millet is sold between GHȼ300.00 to GHȼ350.00 whereas an Olonka is GHȼ7.00; a sack of beans goes for GHȼ350.00 and GHȼ10.00 per Olonka; Maize is sold at GHȼ270.00 per sack and GHȼ5.00 per Olonka; and local rice is sold at GHȼ150.00 per sack whereas perfume rice is sold between GHȼ250.00 and GHȼ300.00 per sack.

Miss Daina Ayeta, a trader at the Ashaiman market said, some customers complain about the increase in prices in maize and cassava dough.

A sack of cassava dough has increased to GHȼ65.00 instead of the previous price of GHȼ60.00 whereas an ''Olonka'' is sold at GHȼ5.00.

She said groundnut paste which was sold at GHȼ60.00 per bucket is now sold at GHȼ70.00.

Madam Mary Ampofo, a plantain trader however stated that, plantain is in abundance and less expensive due to the harmattan season and noted that there have been no complaints from customers about the price of plantain.

She added that, one can buy bunch of plantain at GHȼ50.00, and ten fingers for GHȼ5.00.

