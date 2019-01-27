My Brother Was Sure of Healing His Cancer —Sister of Late Agyarko

The Sister of the late Emmanuel Agyarko, former Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliamenthas has revealed that her brother was optimistic about beating the cancer he had been diagnosed with.

Difie Agyarko Kusi in her tribute stated that the late MP had told her that apart from his troubling diagnosis, everything was okay with him and he was hopeful of returning after his surgery.

“Sister, I will survive this cancer and live long, my innermost recesses tell me this. I am well and will shoulder on,” the late Agyarko told his siter.

The elder sister of the late MP shared this detail of their last conversations, at his burial service at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church at Odumase-Krobo.

Hundreds of people including President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo gathered at the church to pay their last respect to the former legislator.

The late Member of Parliament died in November 2018 from gallbladder cancer.

The legislator had gone to seek medical care at Yale University Hospital in the United States after he was diagnosed at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The late MP was a pharmacist, medical doctor, and a politician born on December 10, 1957, at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He had a Bachelor in Pharmacy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 1982.

Mr Agyarko once occupied the Chief Executive Officer’s position of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The older sister of the late MP stated that her brother was hoping and praying that the surgery would go smoothly.

Difie Agyarko Kusi said her brother was “an incorrigible sempiternal optimist” who despite his frail state was ready to fight and stay strong.

The late MP's first wife, Josephine Naana Agyarko, in her tribute also described her late husband as a responsible man full of life and joy.

Also, Naana Agyarko in her tribute noted that women were all over her late husband in his young days.

“We got married on 4th January 1986, he was a charming and eloquent young pharmacist, every lady wanted to be Brother Emmanuel’s wife,” she recounted.

According to her, Mr Agyarko was not just a husband but a man who took a keen interest in everything that went on in his family and her life.

---Myjoyonline