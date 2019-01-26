Ahmed's Death: Afenyo-Markin Warns Against 'Finger-pointing'

Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is cautioning against finger-pointing in the recent murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein- Suale.

The journalist was shot three times by unknown assailants in his car at Madina, killing him instantly.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator, said a hasty conclusion the alleged masterminds of the murder – due to comments they may have made in the past – could mislead the police.

“Let’s not allow for scapegoating…lets’ allow the police to work,” he said on news analysis programme, Newsfile, Saturday.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the comments in reaction to a suggestion that the comments by the maverick MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, before the gruesome murder of the journalist, could pass as abetment of crime.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin is also a lawyer

Mr Agyapong had described Ahmed, who worked with the Tiger Eye PI team that uncovered rot in football administration in Ghana and other African countries, as a dangerous person.

In a documentary on his TV channel, Mr Agyapong showed the face of the journalist whose technique was to mask his face to avoid public notice, mentioned his full name and urged the public to slap Ahmed if he stepped foot on the premises of his media house.

When Ahmed’s death hit the news headlines two weeks ago, the lawyer for Tiger Eye PI, Kissi Adjabeng, said Mr Agyapong has questions to answer for his open criticism of the journalist and his call to assault him.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, former Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga, condemned the Mr Agyapong’s call to assault on the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI team.

“First of all you can abet the offence itself or you can abet another person in the commission of a certain crime,” Mr Agalga said to explain his claim that Mr Agyapong is liable of abetment in the attack on Ahmed Hussein- Suale .

However, Afenyo-Markin, who declined direct comment on the issue because both Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the lead figure of Tiger PI, and Ken Agyapong are his close friends, said it would be prudent to allow the investigators to work.

“The police must be allowed to look into the matter and come out with those who actually perpetrated the murder,” he said.

He also rubbished claims that violent crimes in the country have increased under the current NPP government, passing it off as mere political talk.

He said the NDC would typically share in the credit of a good thing but quickly put all the blame on the NPP government for a negative issue.

—Myjoyonline